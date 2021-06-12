‘Toes in the Grand’ this weekend at Grand Lake; Fireworks cap off Saturday night after 90 mph hydroplane boats, pony rides, helicopter tours… you’ll be worn out!

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROVE, Okla. — They call it the “summer kick-off festival” at Grand Lake. Everywhere you go from restaurants to clothing stores you’ll see discounts and specials.

‘Fly high in the Oklahoma skies with unparalleled views of Grand Lake! FLY TULSA helicopter tours are $40 available throughout Saturday, June 12th. Seek the thrill and excitement of boats nearing 90 mph at David Kane’s Thunder on Wolf Creek, Saturday and Sunday Noon – 5:00. See a stunning selection of cars, trucks, and corvettes on display at the Toes in the Grand Car Show. Or Saddle up for pony rides on Saturday. Rides are only $5, they’re not horsing around.’

BTW sing along in your head, Toes in the Grand is a take on the Jimmy Buffet lyric, “got my toes in the sand,” from his hit Margaritaville.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS AND INFO CAN BE FOUND ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE. CLICK HERE.
‘Fly high in the Oklahoma skies with unparalleled views of Grand Lake! FLY TULSA helicopter tours are $40 available throughout Saturday, June 12th. Seek the thrill and excitement of boats nearing 90 mph at David Kane’s Thunder on Wolf Creek, Saturday and Sunday Noon – 5:00. See a stunning selection of cars, trucks, and corvettes on display at the Toes in the Grand Car Show. Or Saddle up for pony rides on Saturday. Rides are only $5, they’re not horsing around.’

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

“Join us in Grove & Grand Lake on June 11-12 for the 4th Annual Toes in the Grand Summer Kickoff Festival! Enjoy live music, boat racing, Island fun and games, food trucks, helicopter rides, great vendors and the first big fireworks show of the season. “Join us in Grove & Grand Lake on June 11-12 for the 4th Annual Toes in the Grand Summer Kickoff Festival! Enjoy live music, boat racing, Island fun and games, food trucks, helicopter rides, great vendors and the first big fireworks show of the season. FREE FISHING DAYS THIS WEEKEND — FISH IN MISSOURI WITHOUT A PERMIT OR TAG THE GOODYEAR BLIMP READY FOR THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM ROLLING INTO JASPER COUNTY — JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Regional Airport looking north. Click to our news tab for the live! video. SENECA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SELLING WHAT SHE DESCRIBES AS “DOPE” — SENECA, Mo. — A Seneca woman was arrested after police served a warrant for drugs and weapons to her residence late late week. TODAY IS FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY UNTIL 9:00 p.m. — WE♥️FTF — CARTHAGE, Mo. — https://www.instagram.com/p/CP_B5NjnAbJ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CP_A8O9HX4S/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CP941jHHSbo/
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First