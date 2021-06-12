‘Toes in the Grand’ this weekend at Grand Lake; Fireworks cap off Saturday night after 90 mph hydroplane boats, pony rides, helicopter tours… you’ll be worn out!

GROVE, Okla. — They call it the “summer kick-off festival” at Grand Lake. Everywhere you go from restaurants to clothing stores you’ll see discounts and specials.

‘Fly high in the Oklahoma skies with unparalleled views of Grand Lake! FLY TULSA helicopter tours are $40 available throughout Saturday, June 12th. Seek the thrill and excitement of boats nearing 90 mph at David Kane’s Thunder on Wolf Creek, Saturday and Sunday Noon – 5:00. See a stunning selection of cars, trucks, and corvettes on display at the Toes in the Grand Car Show. Or Saddle up for pony rides on Saturday. Rides are only $5, they’re not horsing around.’

BTW sing along in your head, Toes in the Grand is a take on the Jimmy Buffet lyric, “got my toes in the sand,” from his hit Margaritaville.











