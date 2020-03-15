Today is bliss! Pineapple Bliss new permanent location, Sunday sneak peek

Official opening at their new permanent location isn't until Friday, March 20, 1021 East 20th, within sight of the Joplin High School. But today they can greet you, "from 6 feet away"!

JOPLIN, Mo. – Pineapple Bliss has a new permanent location, 1021 East 20th Street in Joplin. It’s within sight of the Joplin High School. The official opening of this new location isn’t until this Friday, March 20. However Sunday, today, is a sneak peek, soft-opening. They are open until 8:00 PM.

Afraid to be around people? Well indoor seating is not an option, they don’t have indoor seating. But they have drive through and a walk up window with a small patio.

“We will be happy to greet you… from 6 feet away” Pineapple Bliss

Not all menu items are available but they do have; Pineapple, Cotton Candy, Strawberry and Lime. Strawberry Margarita Floats with a strawberry lime twist with sprite and a sugar or salt rim.

WHAT IS PINEAPPLE BLISS