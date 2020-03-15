Today is bliss! Pineapple Bliss new permanent location, Sunday sneak peek

JOPLIN, Mo. – Pineapple Bliss has a new permanent location, 1021 East 20th Street in Joplin. It’s within sight of the Joplin High School. The official opening of this new location isn’t until this Friday, March 20. However Sunday, today, is a sneak peek, soft-opening. They are open until 8:00 PM.
Afraid to be around people? Well indoor seating is not an option, they don’t have indoor seating. But they have drive through and a walk up window with a small patio.
“We will be happy to greet you… from 6 feet away”Pineapple Bliss
Not all menu items are available but they do have; Pineapple, Cotton Candy, Strawberry and Lime. Strawberry Margarita Floats with a strawberry lime twist with sprite and a sugar or salt rim.
WHAT IS PINEAPPLE BLISS
“We are a small mobile frozen dessert company specializing in vegan frozen fruit soft-serve. Our products are dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free and low-calorie. But most of all, DELICIOUS & REFRESHING.
Our vanilla is dairy-free but does contain a milk derivative that may have trace amounts of lactose. Some of our specialty flavors are made using the vanilla as their base. Please ask us if you have any specific allergies.
Our fruit products are made in a nut-free facility, free from the top 8 allergens. It does contain coconut oil.”