TJ Maxx reopening in Joplin; Retail reopen list for area

Following a huge crowd for the reopening of Ross, TJ Maxx will reopen Thursday, May 28 according to sources

JOPLIN, Mo. –– Sources have confirmed to Joplin News First that this Thursday, May 28, TJMaxx, 101 North Rangeline, will reopen in Joplin. Employees have been training on new health and wellness practices, marking sale prices, cleaning and sanitizing for weeks now.

TJ Maxx in Joplin will have a special times beginning the first week of June for seniors and others with special needs, stating, “We will have special shopping hours for seniors (ages 60+) and those who are at greater risk. June 9: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9a-10a.”

Also this week we have confirmed that Lane Bryant and Cacique, 417 Geneva Ave, will reopen in Joplin. The day has not been released to the public. Watch Four States Home Page and our Joplin News First tab for updates.

1/2 of 1/2: Open now, hours unknown AMERICAN EAGLE: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p BATH & BODY WORKS: Unknown when reopening BED BATH & BEYOND: Unknown when reopening BUCKLE: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p CHAMPS: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p CHRISTOPHER & BANKS: MON-SAT 11a-4p *CLAIRE’S: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p DUNHAM’S SPORTS: 9a-9:30p *H&M: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p *ICING: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p *JC PENNY: MON-SAT Noon-7p, SUN Noon-6p JOANN’S: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p JOURNEYS: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p JUSTICE: Unknown when reopening *KIRKLANDS HOME: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 11a-6p *KOHL’S: 11a-7p *LANE BRYANT: Opening this week LENS CRAFTERS: MON-SAT 11a-6p MACY’S: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p *MAURICES: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p NORTHPARK MALL: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p Certain guidelines are set for indoors. OLD NAVY: Unknown when reopening *PIER ONE: (GOING OUT OF BUSINESS SALE) 12p-7p *ROSS STORE: 10a-7p, limited capacity (Joplin, 69) RUE 21: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p *SEPHORA: (located inside JC Penny) MON-SAT Noon-7p, SUN Noon-6p SHOE DEPT. ENCORE: MON-SAT 11a-7p, SUN 12p-6p *TJ MAXX: Thursday, May 28, 11A TUESDAY MORNING: 10a-6p VICTORIA’S SECRET: Unknown when reopening VINTAGE STOCK (Northpark Mall and 32nd & S. Main): 12p-8p

(*) DENOTES CHANGE IN PAST WEEK

If you know of a change or a store that is opening at retail let us know!