BREAKING: Disturbance triggers investigation that involves reported gunshots last night

(Joplin, Mo.) — Shortly before 10:00 a.m. Monday, Joplin Police surrounded a home at 716 West 9th and used a bullhorn to call out residents.

Sgt Andrew Blair of the Joplin Police Department tell us that no one was injured and a male and female are currently being detained. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available he told us.

Last night around 10:00 p.m., neighbors in this area reported they had heard gunshots. Numerous, “more than two but less than 10,” an anonymous neighbor told Joplin News First.

On July 8, 2019 at approximately 09:50 A.M. officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to 716 W. 9th Street for a disturbance. Information was received from a person not at the residence that there was an issue at this location between a male and female. The caller also advised the male had discharged a firearm inside the residence.

Officers arrived on scene and could hear what sounded like an argument inside. Due to the information about possible gunshots a perimeter was set, and officers began using a loud hailer to get those involved with the address to exit.

A female and male both exited and were detained. Joplin Police Detectives are on scene now conducting an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. <END OF RELEASE>

