BREAKING: Disturbance triggers investigation that involves reported gunshots last night

Joplin News First

Gunshots, "more than two but less than 10,” a neighbor down the street reported to Joplin News First last night

Posted: / Updated:

716 West 9th, KSN/KODE: Photog Darren

CLICK to enlarge, JPD Press Release

(Joplin, Mo.) — Shortly before 10:00 a.m. Monday, Joplin Police surrounded a home at 716 West 9th and used a bullhorn to call out residents. 

Sgt Andrew Blair of the Joplin Police Department tell us that no one was injured and a male and female are currently being detained. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available he told us.

Last night around 10:00 p.m., neighbors in this area reported they had heard gunshots. Numerous, “more than two but less than 10,” an anonymous neighbor told Joplin News First. 

<PRESS RELEASE> see image

On July 8, 2019 at approximately 09:50 A.M. officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to 716 W. 9th Street for a disturbance. Information was received from a person not at the residence that there was an issue at this location between a male and female. The caller also advised the male had discharged a firearm inside the residence.

Officers arrived on scene and could hear what sounded like an argument inside. Due to the information about possible gunshots a perimeter was set, and officers began using a loud hailer to get those involved with the address to exit.

A female and male both exited and were detained. Joplin Police Detectives are on scene now conducting an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. <END OF RELEASE>

Watch Joplin News First Shannon Becker live at the scene.

BREAKING: DISTURBANCE TRIGGERS AN INVESTIGATION THAT COULD INVOLVE REPORTED GUNSHOTS LAST NIGHT

BREAKING: DISTURBANCE TRIGGERS AN INVESTIGATION THAT COULD INVOLVE REPORTED GUNSHOTS LAST NIGHT◽️ 716 West 9th, Joplin two detained, male & female◽️ Erin Sullivan KSN will have EXCLUSIVE footage and information on KSN-16 at Noon CLICK for the story:https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/title-disturbance-triggers-investigation-that-involves-reported-gunshots-last-night/<PRESS RELEASE>

Posted by Joplin News First on Monday, July 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story