Tire blowout causes pickup to crash near Sarcoxie, Joplin man injured

NEWTON, COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday morning just before 7:00 a.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol release information regarding a single vehicle crash that sent a Joplin, Missouri, man to the hospital.
Robert Garrett, 33, of Joplin, was traveling north on Tiger Road at Cherry Road, about three miles southwest of Sarcoxie, Missouri.
Trooper J. Baird of Troop D states in his narrative, “[1999 Ford F250] blew the front left tire, driver lost control went off the roadway, struck a culvert and went through a fence.”
Garrett was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered moderate injuries, transported to Freeman Neosho by Newton County Ambulance.
Sarcoxie Rural Fire responded to the crash. Reidiger Towing removed the pickup from the scene.