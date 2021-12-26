Tips to avoid post-Christmas thieves at your house

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — As the Celebration of Christmas comes to an end, Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves reminds residents of some quick, easy, yet effective tips to help safeguard recently received gifts.

“One of the best things you can do, especially with valuable items such as jewelry, firearms and electronics, is to take out your phone and snap a couple of pictures of the item, including any serial numbers on them,” according to Sheriff Groves in a media release.

“Often times our deputies and investigators perform traffic stops or conduct search warrants where there is property which is likely stolen, but the rightful owners aren’t able to positively identify it or they don’t know the serial numbers from their property. Having these pictures available will greatly assist in the recovery, should items become stolen.”

“Finally, as you start to clean up and set trash and packaging out by the curb for sanitation crews to pick up, please break down any manufacture boxes gifts may have been in. Failing to do so only advertises to would-be thieves passing by what new items are inside your home,” concluded Sheriff Groves.

