Time warp to the roaring 20’s as vocal students sing and serve you, Just Desserts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Since the budget landscape changed for many school districts years ago clubs, groups, and classes that require funding for extra activities got creative.

That creative fundraising took one form for the Joplin High School Vocal Department: Just Desserts. This year the theme takes us back to the roaring 20’s. Remember no alcohol? Prohibition and speakeasies? Joplin was just like all the other towns 100 years ago.

Saturday, 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, Just Desserts is intimate elixir of students sharing their vocal talents and a chance for you to nibble on an array of delicious coffee and desserts which your diet normally prohibits.

Tickets are available at the door. So please don’t hesitate attending. It’s a fundraiser for the kids to travel to competitions, purchase costuming, buy rights to music they perform, etc. But most of all? To allow students to make memories.

