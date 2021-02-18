Thursday Road Conditions, Major Roads Mostly Clear, Neighborhood Streets 4WD; Maps and Apps for MO-KS-OK-AR

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police lifted the EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS on Wednesday afternoon. But that doesn’t mean driving conditions are normal.

“In temps this cold, melted snow and wet roadways will refreeze overnight, creating slick conditions. Use extra caution if you must travel tonight or in the morning.”

MODOT ON TWITTER
  • THURSDAY AM ROAD CONDITIONS
  • SNOW PACKED neighborhood roadS have ice underneath them. Nothing on neighborhood streets has changed except there are more tire paths in the snow.
  • 4WD is the best in a 4WD or you could get stuck in snow piles entering and exiting neighborhood roads and entrances into parking lots. You need momentum and traction when crossing through those large snow plow piles
  • Give yourself plenty of time warming your vehicle.
  • Interstate travel is running near to normal speeds. The MODOT TRAVELER APP (see image below) at 4:10 AM show all major roads mostly clear.
MODOT TRAVELERS APP, 4:410 AM THURSDAY

MISSOURI – MoDOT

You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information 888-275-6636

You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.

ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP

Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374

KANSAS – KanDrive

KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.

OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal

Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997

MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS

  • Arkansas 501-569-2374
  • Louisiana 888-762-3511
  • Mississippi 601-359-1993
  • Missouri 888-275-6636
  • Oklahoma 844-465-4997
  • Tennessee 877-244-0065
  • Texas 800-452-9292

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS. SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLbj6wqnWWr/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLaqZYynPgO/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZ_710ndxT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZyqIiHQ1S/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZS3GZnSMT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZSqSEnaiD/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZF4kPn6HV/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLXeGQqHE83/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLW2_7nHsqj/
You can see cancellations anytime on our news tab at Four States Home Page. See the yellow banner at the top of any page. Our news tab home page is available by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First