Thursday Road Conditions, Major Roads Mostly Clear, Neighborhood Streets 4WD; Maps and Apps for MO-KS-OK-AR

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police lifted the EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS on Wednesday afternoon. But that doesn’t mean driving conditions are normal.
“In temps this cold, melted snow and wet roadways will refreeze overnight, creating slick conditions. Use extra caution if you must travel tonight or in the morning.”MODOT ON TWITTER
- THURSDAY AM ROAD CONDITIONS
- SNOW PACKED neighborhood roadS have ice underneath them. Nothing on neighborhood streets has changed except there are more tire paths in the snow.
- 4WD is the best in a 4WD or you could get stuck in snow piles entering and exiting neighborhood roads and entrances into parking lots. You need momentum and traction when crossing through those large snow plow piles
- Give yourself plenty of time warming your vehicle.
- Interstate travel is running near to normal speeds. The MODOT TRAVELER APP (see image below) at 4:10 AM show all major roads mostly clear.
MISSOURI – MoDOT
You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information 888-275-6636
You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.
ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP
Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374
KANSAS – KanDrive
KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.
OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal
Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997
MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS
- Arkansas 501-569-2374
- Louisiana 888-762-3511
- Mississippi 601-359-1993
- Missouri 888-275-6636
- Oklahoma 844-465-4997
- Tennessee 877-244-0065
- Texas 800-452-9292