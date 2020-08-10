Thunderstorms cause area power outages Monday evening

TRI-STATE AREA — After storms rolled through the Joplin area around 6:00 PM Monday evening the watches and warnings were cancelled. Reports of downed power lines, trees and tree limbs causing scattered outages began to be reported.

Initially 1,500 without power since 6:00 PM this evening. Liberty Utilities workers are now evaluating where the outages are and the best strategy to restore those services.

Thank you in advance for your patience. This is a continually updating story.

