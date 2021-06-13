Thunder on Wolf Creek short course nationals; Hydroplane boats, “90 mph action and deck to deck racing,” ‘Toes in the Grand’ at Grove on Grand Lake; Free admission

GROVE, Okla. — Sunday beginning at noon the hydroplane boats continue the short track nationals at Wolf Creek. Thunder On Wolf Creek is conducted by the Oklahoma Boat Racing Association and sanctioned by the National Boat Racing Association. The ‘Toes in the Grand Festival’ is presented by the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau

Hydroplane races are coming this weekend. Don’t miss the 90 mph action and deck to deck racing.” – THUNDER ON WOLF CREEK
  • RACING: Sunday, June 13, 2021
  • Testing 12:00 – 12:15
  • Opening Ceremony 12:30
  • Racing 12:45 – 4:00

EVENTS TAKE PLACE AT THE WOLF CREEK PARK CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM YOUR LOCATION.

"Join us in Grove & Grand Lake on June 11-12 for the 4th Annual Toes in the Grand Summer Kickoff Festival! Enjoy live music, boat racing, Island fun and games, food trucks, helicopter rides, great vendors and the first big fireworks show of the season. TOES IN THE GRAND THIS WEEKEND — Fly high in the Oklahoma skies with unparalleled views of Grand Lake! FLY TULSA helicopter tours are $40 available throughout Saturday, June 12th. Seek the thrill and excitement of boats nearing 90 mph at David Kane's Thunder on Wolf Creek, Saturday and Sunday Noon - 5:00. See a stunning selection of cars, trucks, and corvettes on display at the Toes in the Grand Car Show. Or Saddle up for pony rides on Saturday. Rides are only $5, they're not horsing around.'
