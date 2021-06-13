Thunder on Wolf Creek short course nationals; Hydroplane boats, “90 mph action and deck to deck racing,” ‘Toes in the Grand’ at Grove on Grand Lake; Free admission

GROVE, Okla. — Sunday beginning at noon the hydroplane boats continue the short track nationals at Wolf Creek. Thunder On Wolf Creek is conducted by the Oklahoma Boat Racing Association and sanctioned by the National Boat Racing Association. The ‘Toes in the Grand Festival’ is presented by the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau
- RACING: Sunday, June 13, 2021
- Testing 12:00 – 12:15
- Opening Ceremony 12:30
- Racing 12:45 – 4:00
EVENTS TAKE PLACE AT THE WOLF CREEK PARK CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM YOUR LOCATION.