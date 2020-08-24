Three vehicle crash closes intersection

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6:45 AM Joplin 911 began receiving reports of a three vehicle crash at 26th and South Main in Joplin. Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police Department were dispatched to the area.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire Department initial radio report stated the intersection would be closed down for quite a while.

“Engine Four, JASCO, unknown injury crash, 26th and Main, three vehicle crash, two cars versus a truck, head-on, unknown injury.” EMS DISPATCH 6:50 AM

Traffic Corporal Joe Kowis tells us at the scene of the crash that all occupants and drivers of all vehicles refused medical transport to the hospital by ambulance. However some suffered minor injuries, so they might be going by private vehicle.

The crash closed 26th Street till just around 8:00 AM to traffic as Comer’s Wrecker and Chuck’s Towing both of Joplin removed the damaged vehicles. All received significant damage.

