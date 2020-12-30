Three teens Injured in Weekend Rollover Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol state, "Vehicle departed the roadway right, rolling two complete times coming to rest on its wheels.”

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Saturday evening about 8:15 PM Oklahoma Highway Patrol release information regarding a single vehicle crash that injured three teens. All names are withheld as standard policy with OHP traffic reports.

2004 Chevy Avalanche driven by white female, age 15 of Wyandotte. One passenger, white female, age 13 of Wyandotte and the driver were transported to Mercy Joplin by Quapaw Tribe EMS.

The second passenger, white female, age 14 of Wyandotte was ejected from the vehicle. After being transported to Joplin the girl was then transferred to Kansas City Children’s Hospital.

“[Chevy Avalanche] was traveling southbound on OK-10. Vehicle crossed the center line, overcorrected and lost control. Vehicle departed the roadway right, rolling two complete times coming to rest on its wheels.” OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL

The more precise location of the crash is noted below as OK-10, ¾ of a mile south of OK-10 C, approximately 4 miles north of Wyandotte, Oklahoma in Ottawa County.

Assisting the OHP was Wyandotte Police Department, Wyandotte Fire Department, Quapaw Tribe EMS, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Quapaw Fire Department, Eastern Shawnee Police Department and others.

