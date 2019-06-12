Three teenagers are charged as adults in vandalism at Lee Cemetery

The Lawrence Co. Prosecutor charges three teenagers for vandalism at Lee Cemetery the night of May 31. Initially the $1,000 reward, was doubled by the Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office to $2,000.

The final 2 of 3 suspects were taken into custody Tuesday evening. They are being charged as adults.

During a press conference at the cemetery property Tuesday, it was stated all three are believed to be residents of the Aurora area. All three are charged with Institutional Vandalism by the Lawrence Co. Prosecutor states Lawrence Co. Sheriff Brad Delay.



Holden R Davenport, 17

Charged: INSTITUTIONAL VANDALISM (VALUE OVER $5,000)

Bond: $40,000



Matthew S Levan, 17

Charged: INSTITUTIONAL VANDALISM

PROPERTY DAMAGE 1ST DEGREE

TRESPASS – 1ST DEGREE

Bond: $60,000



Curtis M L Board, 17

Charged: INSTITUTIONAL VANDALISM

PROPERTY DAMAGE 1ST DEGREE

TRESPASS – 1ST DEGREE

Bond: $60,000



Each have the opportunity to post bond on these charges and await court date(s). These bonds do not include other charges they could have pending in other jurisdictions on other crimes.



“The investigation was aided by tips that came to the Aurora Police Department by citizens. That information was followed up on by Aurora Detectives and passed to Lawrence County Detectives to further follow up on. Enough information was gathered and a probable cause statement was given to seek the warrants.“

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to express thanks to all who provided tips and information that led to charges being filed and to the citizens who stepped up to take care of such a terrible incident. This is yet another example of when citizens and multiple agencies work together, many things can be accomplished,“ stated a Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office press release.

(Video of press conference by Joplin News First friend, Travis Boyd)