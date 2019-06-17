Three suffer gunshot wounds in Newton Co shooting, suspect in custody is one of the wounded

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and detectives are investigating a fatal shooting, they say could have been centered around a custody issue.

Monday afternoon Newton Co Sheriff Chris Jennings updated us in a media briefing in his office.

Sheriff Jennings told us that three people suffered gunshot wounds. One is a fatality. And another one of the wounded is in custody as the suspected shooter.

“There were witnesses, to the incident and all the witnesses seem to be in agreement to how it happened, so we will be bringing charges against the 58-year-old white male,“ says Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings.

Sheriff Jennings also assured us this to be an isolated incident. There is no current threat to the public.

They hope to be able to release more information Tuesday.

On 06-17-19 the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at 8571 Eloise Lane. Upon arrival Deputies found a 32 year old W/F dead from a gunshot wound.

A second subject identified as Chris Lamb, W/M 35 years was also shot and was transported to an area hospital. Mr. Lamb resides at this address.

The name of the deceased female is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A W/M 58 years of age has been taken into custody. He was also treated for a gunshot wound. It is believed the dispute started over a custody issue. The investigation is continuing at this time. – Newton Co Sheriff’s Office