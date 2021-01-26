Three Semi Crash at Oklahoma Railroad Crossing Claims Life of Neosho Man

Crash occurred Monday about 300 miles from Joplin area. Sean Bush, age 29 of Neosho, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — A Neosho man was killed in a crash Monday according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The fatality collision involved three tractor trailers occurring about 2:30 PM on US-270, at a railroad crossing approximately 12 miles west of Watonga in Blaine County.

Location of crash according to OHP. Google Street View, use fingers to zoom and pan entire area.

Semi-1: 2013 Peterbilt driven by Sean Bush, age 29 of Neosho, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Semi-2: 2017 Peterbilt driven by Gerald Ostrowiecki, age 58 of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was not injured.

Semi-3: 2007 Kenworth driven by Robert Palacio, age 62 of Garden City, Kansas, was transported from scene by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in OKC.

Sean leaves behind three daughters and a fiancé. The family has set up a fundraiser. Click here for details on how the community can support them with meeting expenses.

[Bush] and [Ostrowiecki] were southbound on US-270; [Ostrowiecki] was transporting Hazardous Materials and had stopped at the railroad crossing as required. As [Ostrowiecki] was proceeding southbound it was struck in the rear by [Bush]. [Bush] then crossed into the northbound lanes and struck [Palacio] head-on” OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL

Crash occurred about 300 miles southwest of the Joplin area.

Investigated by Trooper Lane Gossen #805 of Troop J detachment Kingfisher County. Assisted by Trooper John Jones #315, Trooper Donald Kraft #920, Trooper Adam Post #407, Trooper Kyle Rosine #523, Trooper Micah Whittington #433, Trooper Trent Cagle #380, Watonga Fire Department, Watonga EMS, Watonga PD, Dewey County Sheriff’s office, Blaine County Sheriff’s office, and Air Evac.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA