Three more fires this weekend; Joplin Police say 20+ suspicious fires since July, ongoing arson investigation

Friday night RV burned, Sunday morning dumpster fire and Sunday noon, a garage burned on an alley.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Monday night in the 1400 block of S. Jackson a dumpster fire spread to an adjoining residence that was under remodel, causing significant damage.

It prompted the authorities to release information Tuesday about their ongoing arson investigation in Joplin of suspicious fires.

WEEKEND FIRES – UNKNOWN IF ALL RELATED TO ONGOING ARSON INVESTIGATION

10/22 Friday 11:15 p.m. suspicious fire Joplin Police say. 1000 block of South Murphy Ave, an RV was fully engulfed in fire. As we arrived there was nothing recognizable as an RV (see video).

10/24 Sunday 6:11 a.m. Joplin Fire ladder one responded to a dumpster fire at 228 South Joplin Ave.

10/24 Sunday 11:30 a.m. Joplin Police investigate garage fire on the east alley, 600 block South Empire (see video).

Investigators have identified 22 incidents of suspicious fires since July that are suspected arson fires. They have provided a map of where they are across the city.

USE FINGERS TO ZOOM AND READ STREET NAMES.

Joplin Fire states, “As always, if you experience a fire or emergency in your neighborhood, call 911 immediately.”

The Joplin Fire Department, along with the Joplin Police Department, are looking for assistance locating a suspected… Posted by Joplin Fire Department on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Have information on this person setting the fires? Contact the Joplin Police Department 417.623.3131. Press “0” ask for Sgt on duty.

RV FIRE LABELED SUSPICIOUS BY JOPLIN POLICE IN THE 1000 BLOCK SOUTH MURPHY AVE.

JOPLIN POLICE INVESTIGATE GARAGE FIRE IN 600 BL SOUTH EMPIRE ON EAST ALLEY. TIPSTER VIDEO OF FULLY ENGULFED GARAGE.

