Three men escape McDonald County jail; Multiple police agencies respond to Pineville; Call 911 if spotted

PINEVILLE, Mo. — McDonald County Emergency Management state online Saturday, “3 McDonald County inmates have escaped jail, all 3 males. Be on the lookout around Pineville.”

We have received information that numerous police agencies are responding to the Pineville area.

Sheriff Rob Evenson released information at 7:25 p.m. “July 24, 2021 at approximately 5p.m. three inmates in the McDonald County Detention Center attacked and overtook an on duty Detention Officer and escaped from the facility.”

Escaped inmates are as follows:

David Molina 49 year old Hispanic male last seen wearing orange & white stripe pants and white shirt. Facing Attempted Murder, Shooting at a Law Enforcement Officer charges.

Carmelo Miguel Burgos 27 year old Hispanic male last seen wearing orange & white stripe pants and no shirt. Facing Attempted Murder charge.

Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas 23 year old Black male last seen wearing white pants and white shirt. He is being held on Murder 2nd charges.

“Any information we ask public to please contact 911. All subjects are considered dangerous. Please do not attempt to apprehend.”

INFORMATION RELEASED ABOUT 6:00 p.m. SATURDAY. .

