Three Joplin Metro recruits graduate the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy; Initial assignments for the new Troopers from Joplin, Sarcoxie and Carthage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Friday graduation ceremonies were held on the east lawn of the Missouri State Capitol. Now the three graduates from the Joplin area will prepare to begin their initial assignments.

Joplin News First carried the live! broadcast of the graduation ceremonies. You can view the video on our FB page.

The new troopers are part of the long-standing tradition of service in Missouri. The 111th Recruit Class graduated from the Patrol Academy on July 23, 2021. They reported to the Academy on February 2, 2021, enduring the 25-week training to become a trooper.

The three are as follows:

Trooper Samuel J. Hallam, Joplin, will be assigned to Zone 8, Laclede County. Trooper Hallam’s field training officer is Corporal Jeffery Ice. Trooper Hallam is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. He is a 2015 graduate of Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Missouri. Trooper Hallam attended Missouri Southern State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing (Image Missouri State Highway Patrol).

Trooper Joshua T. Martin will be assigned to Zone 13, Newton/McDonald counties. Trooper Martin, originally from Fenton, Missouri, is a 2012 graduate of Rockwood High School. Trooper Martin is married and has two children (Image Missouri State Highway Patrol).

Trooper Levi H. Crowe will be assigned to Zone 3, Polk County. Trooper Crowe, originally from Carthage Missouri, is a 2014 graduate of Carthage High School. He worked for the Jasper County Sheriff’s office as a jailer before spending four years in active service of the US Navy (Image Missouri State Highway Patrol).

THE LIVE! BROADCAST IS INCLUDED IN THIS PREVIOUS ARTICLE