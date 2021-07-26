Three Joplin Metro recruits graduate the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy; Initial assignments for the new Troopers from Joplin, Sarcoxie and Carthage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Friday graduation ceremonies were held on the east lawn of the Missouri State Capitol. Now the three graduates from the Joplin area will prepare to begin their initial assignments.
Joplin News First carried the live! broadcast of the graduation ceremonies. You can view the video on our FB page.
The new troopers are part of the long-standing tradition of service in Missouri. The 111th Recruit Class graduated from the Patrol Academy on July 23, 2021. They reported to the Academy on February 2, 2021, enduring the 25-week training to become a trooper.
The three are as follows:
