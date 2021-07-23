Three Joplin Metro recruits graduate Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy at Jefferson City; New Troopers from Carthage, Sarcoxie and Joplin in 111th class

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 29 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, July 23, 2021. The ceremony will take place on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. The 111th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on February 1, 2021, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on August 9, 2021.

Three Joplin Metro recruits will graduate to become Troopers, their hometown is included:

Samuel J. Hallam of Joplin, Mo.

Joshua T. Martin of Sarcoxie, Mo.

According to a media release from MSHP, “Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.“

The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol YouTube channel. Joplin News First hopes to share the broadcast with our viewers.

The names, hometowns and first assignments of members of the 111th Recruit Class:

Troop A

Aaron K. Booker (Blue Springs, MO), Zone 7, Jackson County

Devan J. Harms (Kansas City, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Colten B. Henderson (Spokane, MO), Zone 14, Bates County

Nathaniel J. Medrano (Independence, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County

Derek Peters (Sedalia, MO), Zone 10, Saline County

Ryan K. Stearns (Marshall, MO), Zone 3, Clay County



Troop B

Eric J. Smith (Hannibal, MO), Zone 7, Lewis/Knox Counties

Elijah N. Stinson (Poplar Bluff, MO), Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties



Troop C

Cyle C. Battreal (Pomona, MO), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Dylan H. Bert (Cypress, TX), Zone 8, St. Charles County

Almedin Birdzo (St. Louis, MO), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties

Collin P. Brown (Ballwin, MO), Zone 11, Franklin County

Zachary T. Chastain (Crane, MO), Zone 10, Franklin County

Raymond M. Dressler (St. Louis, MO), Zone 7, Warren County

Christopher A. Gates (St. Ann, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Kaleig A. Mitchell (Overland Park, KS), Zone 5, Pike/Lincoln Counties

Matthew Smith (Ballwin, MO), Zone 4, S. St. Louis County

Jeffrey J. Wilt (Shelbina, MO), Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties



Troop D

Levi H. Crowe (Carthage, MO), Zone 3, Polk County

Joshua T. Martin (Sarcoxie, MO), Zone 13, Newton/McDonald Counties



Troop E

James E. Williams (Charleston, MO), Zone 6, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

David L. McKnight (Sikeston, MO), Zone 7, Scott/Mississippi/New Madrid Counties

Roberto C. Rodriguez Penaflor (Senath, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County



Troop F

Samuel L. Ponder (New Bloomfield, MO), Zone 3, Boone County



Troop G

Kenneth H. Hall (Ellsinore, MO), Zone 8, Carter/Reynolds Counties



Troop H

Molly H. Gach (St. Joseph, MO), Zone 6, Buchanan/Andrew Counties



Troop I

Troyjacob E. Ebeling (Rolla, MO), Zone 9, Crawford County

Samuel J. Hallam (Joplin, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County