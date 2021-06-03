Three arrested in drug bust at El Dorado Springs residence; Springfield Bomb Squad diffuse/detonate numerous devices

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — In the ongoing battle against illegal drugs in the region CNET Drug Task Force assisted the Cedar County Sheriff’s office in a warrant service at 314 Lafayette, El Dorado Springs. Which resulted in seizure of illegal narcotics, explosive devices and three facing charges after arrest.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Bates County Sheriff’s office Warrant Entry Team gained entry to the residence.

Cedar County Sheriff’s office state in a release of information: “Illegal drugs including suspected methamphetamine and related paraphernalia items were seized. Explosive devices were also found in the residence. The Springfield Bomb Squad was called and they responded, they retrieved the explosives and diffused/ detonated them in a safe location.”

William Wilkinson , 44, charged with: Felony Drug Possession, Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon or Device and Abuse or Neglect of a Child.

, 44, charged with: Felony Drug Possession, Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon or Device and Abuse or Neglect of a Child. Karl Horning , 39, charged with: Felony Drug Possession and Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon or Device.

, 39, charged with: Felony Drug Possession and Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon or Device. Linda Shifflett, 39, charged with: Felony Drug Possession.

All three are being held at the Cedar County jail. Two additional persons were detained and could face formal charges. They remain unnamed at this time. Also assisting in the warrant service and investigation was the El Dorado Springs Police Department.

