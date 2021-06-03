Three arrested in drug bust at El Dorado Springs residence; Springfield Bomb Squad diffuse/detonate numerous devices

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — In the ongoing battle against illegal drugs in the region CNET Drug Task Force assisted the Cedar County Sheriff’s office in a warrant service at 314 Lafayette, El Dorado Springs. Which resulted in seizure of illegal narcotics, explosive devices and three  facing charges after arrest. 

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Bates County Sheriff’s office Warrant Entry Team gained entry to the residence. 

Cedar County Sheriff’s office state in a release of information: “Illegal drugs including suspected methamphetamine and related paraphernalia items were seized. Explosive devices were also found in the residence. The Springfield Bomb Squad was called and they responded, they retrieved the explosives and diffused/ detonated them in a safe location.”

  • William Wilkinson, 44, charged with: Felony Drug Possession, Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon or Device and Abuse or Neglect of a Child.
  • Karl Horning, 39, charged with: Felony Drug Possession and Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Weapon or Device. 
  • Linda Shifflett, 39, charged with: Felony Drug Possession.

All three are being held at the Cedar County jail. Two additional persons were detained and could face formal charges. They remain unnamed at this time. Also assisting in the warrant service and investigation was the El Dorado Springs Police Department. 

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

ILLEGAL DRUGS AND EXPLOSIVE DEVICES SEIZED IN CEDAR COUNTY — EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full article. OKLAHOMA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN MCDONALD COUNTY MISSOURI — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Events that led up to the death of an Anderson, Missouri, man are outlined in the Probable Cause Affidavit filed by the McDonald County Sheriff’s office, charging Levi Watkins, 19, with Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. “Come out for the 2021 Galena Days on June 4th & 5th and The 2021 Galena Days Car Show on June 5th 2021” GVFD GALENA DAYS IS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY — “Come out for the 2021 Galena Days on June 4th & 5th and The 2021 Galena Days Car Show on June 5th 2021” — Galena Fire Dept #galenadays #galenaks #galenavolunteerfire BREAKING NEWS... TWO DETENTION OFFICERS CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY AND CONTRABAND AT OTTAWA COUNTY JAIL — MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office charge two of their detention officers with Felony Conspiracy and Contraband. Sheriff David Dean and Undersheriff Rocky Ferdig spoke with Joplin News First last week in conversation and reveal more now that charges have been filed. CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former Mayor of Purcell, Missouri, is facing Felony Stealing charges in Jasper County court according to a media release by Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser. VEHICLE LEAVES ROADWAY STRIKING CULVERT ENTRANCE TO BABE’S — AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash where a Webb City man was seriously injured Tuesday evening. Patrons at Babe’s tell us they heard a loud crash and a vehicle had struck the entrance on the north side of the parking lot. METS ambulance transported a 21-year-old male suffering serious injuries according to Trooper J. Drum of Trp. D, Jasper County div. of Missouri State Highway Patrol. The drivers name is released and the complete report is available on our news tab at FSHP. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage SECOND DROWNING VICTIM DIES: MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL CONFIRM 34-YO MAN IS THE SECOND TO DIE FROM INICIDENT AT LIME KILN ACCESS >> BIT.ly/3fH79mO CLARK FUNERAL HOME NEOSHO IS IN CARE OF THE TWO DROWNING VICTIMS AT LIME KILN PARK — NEOSHO, Mo. — Click to our news tab for the article on FSHP. SECOND DROWNING VICTIM DIES: MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL CONFIRM 34-YO MAN IS THE SECOND TO DIE FROM INICIDENT AT LIME KILN ACCESS >> BIT.ly/3fH79mO

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First