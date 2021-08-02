Thousands of pounds of sheetrock scattered like deck of cards; Truck and trailer loaded with sheetrock crashes on Baseline Blvd

Looking westbound, south ditch of Baseline Blvd. This is the rear of the truck. Sheetrock scattered from load. Joplin News First/Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 10:30 a.m. Jasper County Emergency Services were alerted to reports of a diesel truck crash near County Road 220 and Baseline Blvd.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Prewitt of Troop D tell us on scene there were two people in the truck. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported by METS ambulance to Mercy Joplin. The passenger was not injured and remained on the scene.

The truck was traveling westbound, carrying sheetrock, and was pulling a trailer in addition to being loaded. Vehicle ended on the drivers side, crossing over the roadway to the south ditch.

M&M Wrecker are removing the load and truck.

MoDOT Emergency Response is on scene. The estimate is “hours” currently. Baseline will be closed periodically during clean up. You are asked to avoid the area until early this evening.

We will update this article with more information as it is received from authorities.