Thousands Lose Power Overnight; Be Prepared If You Lose Power in Unprecedented Polar Conditions

JOPLIN REGION — With a steady north wind of 15 mph, polar wind chills -20° there could be outages due to the extreme cold. Outages could be due to the grid using too much electricity, Liberty issued a Peak Advisory on Sunday encouraging people to lessen their usage. Or as we have seen recently, traffic crashes causing downed poles. Due to the early hour it is not known at this time.

Liberty Utilities Central , 5:42 AM Monday reporting approximately 3,000 without power.

, 5:42 AM Monday reporting approximately 3,000 without power. White River Valley Electric Coop/Stone County 4:48 AM reporting 2,267 without power.

“Develop plans for shelter during an outage before one occurs. Create an action plan to keep elderly friends or relatives, and those medically dependent upon electricity, safe during an outage. Those medically dependent upon electricity should speak to their physician about an emergency battery back-up system.” LIBERTY

Create an outage kit that has the following items in it:

• Emergency telephone numbers

• Flashlights

• Battery-operated radio

• Battery-operated clock

• Additional batteries

• Supply of bottled water

• Non-perishable foods that do not need to be heated

• Manually operated can opener

• First-Aid kit and medications

• Blankets and warm, dry clothing

LIBERTY UTILITIES CENTRAL ISSUES PEAK ADVISORY UNTIL TUESDAY

Liberty Central Utilities have issued a peak advisory for electric customers beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, February 14, through midnight Tuesday, February 16, due to extreme cold, increased demand, and fuel supply issues impacting much of the Midwest. We’re asking customers to reduce consumption throughout the day and particularly between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. We are grateful to our customers for their help in conserving energy so that we can continue to provide reliable service to homes, businesses, and critical facilities.

Suggestions for conserving energy include the following:

Set thermostats to 65 degrees or as low as comfortable.

Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.

Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers, and televisions during periods of non-use.

Turn off nonessential lights.

Postpone all nonessential energy use.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF