This weekend is smokin at Mo-Kan Dragway; Funny Cars return for the 3rd year on Labor Day

ASBURY, Mo. — This weekend the weather seems to have cleared and the Funny Cars are back to the Missouri/Kansas line on 171. The 3rd Annual Decades of Wheels Funny Car Chaos at Mo-Kan Dragway is Friday and Saturday, September 4-5th! Outlaw Funny Cars, Dirty South Gassers, Small Tire Shootout & More! CLICK HERE for the website for more details on tickets.

Take a look at their FACEBOOK page and see who else on your friends list is going to the events!

SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY:

Pit Gates @ Noon

Spectator Gate @ 3

Mo-Kan Test & Tune @ 6

Funny Car Qualifying @ 7:30 / 9:30

Test & Tune Between Rounds

TNT Ends Around 11

SATURDAY:

Pit Gates @ 9 AM

Spectator Gates @ 11 AM

Class Racing @ Noon

Funny Car Final Qualifying @ 3 PM

Funny Car Eliminations @ 6 – 8 – 10 PM

www.funnycarchaos.com

www.decadesofwheels.com