This weekend is smokin at Mo-Kan Dragway; Funny Cars return for the 3rd year on Labor Day

ASBURY, Mo. — This weekend the weather seems to have cleared and the Funny Cars are back to the Missouri/Kansas line on 171. The 3rd Annual Decades of Wheels Funny Car Chaos at Mo-Kan Dragway is Friday and Saturday, September 4-5th! Outlaw Funny Cars, Dirty South Gassers, Small Tire Shootout & More! CLICK HERE for the website for more details on tickets.

WHERE TO PARK? WHAT ARE THE DETAILS?

SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY:
Pit Gates @ Noon
Spectator Gate @ 3
Mo-Kan Test & Tune @ 6
Funny Car Qualifying @ 7:30 / 9:30
Test & Tune Between Rounds
TNT Ends Around 11

SATURDAY:
Pit Gates @ 9 AM
Spectator Gates @ 11 AM
Class Racing @ Noon
Funny Car Final Qualifying @ 3 PM
Funny Car Eliminations @ 6 – 8 – 10 PM

CLICK IMAGE FOR WEBSITE.

www.funnycarchaos.com
www.decadesofwheels.com

