This Elf on the Shelf reads to kids in Sarcoxie

Principal Dusty Feather at Wildwood Elementary is known for dressing up and reading to classes

SARCOXIE, Mo. — After the students of Wildwood Elementary returned from Thanksgiving break they were greeted in the lunchroom by something familiar. The Elf on the Shelf, but this one was life-sized!

Parents and people in Sarcoxie let Joplin News First know how much they appreciate their Wildwood principal, Dusty Feather, in messages recently sharing this story with Joplin News First.

After that lunchtime stoic, ‘Elf-stare’ wore out. Instead of flying down, or magically disappearing, someone had to bring him a ladder to climb down.

“I knew you cheated! You cheated Mr Feather!” You can hear a child say on the video we obtained.

“This elf doesn’t fly!” Mr Feathers states convincingly as he comes down the ladder with help.

The Creepy Carrot

Principal Feather as a Turkey

Pilgrim Feather

He’s always watching!

He got down from the shelf and spent time in costume reading to the Kindergarten and First Grade classes the book; ELF ON A SHELF, THE CHRISTMAS TRADITION.

We also learned this is something Principal Feather is known for, dressing up on holidays and reading to students. In the past he’s been a pilgrim, a turkey and on Halloween? The Creepy Carrot!

Our sources also tell us this magical Elf is always watching. And our Joplin News First Sources tell us he will make another appearance soon. But who knows when? You’d better be on your best behavior. The Elf on the Shelf is always watching!