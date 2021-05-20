Third Thursday Downtown Joplin, May 2021, Mid-America RV showcase their finest on Main Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — This month May 2021 Third Thursday is sponsored by Mid-America RV. Downtown Joplin they have models on display along Main Street. Be sure and take a peek inside!

“Third Thursday is Joplin’s premiere community cultural event. Every Third Thursday, March through October, thousands of people gather on Main Street in Downtown Joplin from 5:30pm to 8:30pm to enjoy local artisans, music, entertainment, and food.”

DOWNTOWN JOPLIN ALLIANCE

