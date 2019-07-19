These Dogs Fetch Big Air! DockDogs® Downtown Joplin

(Joplin, Mo.) — Friday is the final day of competition. This is a National Series event for DockDogs® in Joplin. Thursday evening at Third Thursday the DockDogs® strutted their stuff, splashing the kids and wow’ing the crowds.

DockDogs® is the world premier Canine Aquatics Competition featuring Big Air, Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieval, Sponsored by Blue Buffalo dog food.

It’s a 40 foot approach, and a 40 foot pool. Standard regulations for world record holders. Today during our LIVE! video 23 feet was the longest jump during the qualifier.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE – COME WATCH

12:30 PM Big Air WAVE 3 (qualifier)

2:00 PM Big Air WAVE 4 (qualifier)

3:30 SPEED RETRIEVE FINALS 🥇

5:00 FINALS!! 🏆

If you plan on coming please bring sunscreen, water and an umbrella. It’s hot and there is no shade. It’s FREE to watch!

