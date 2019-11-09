The Winners: Joplin Area Community Veterans Parade

Thank you to everyone who made the 32nd Annual Parade a success!

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thank you to everyone who participated in the parade. The weather was epic! Thank you most of all to our Veterans, our Joplin heroes.

Best Performance entry awarded to #31, East Newton High School Marching Band

Best Youth entry awarded to #11, Joplin High School JROTC

Judges Choice awarded to #60, Joplin Middle Schools combined 7/8th Grade School Marching

Most Patriotic entry awarded to #56, Tucker Farms

Most Spirited entry awarded to #53, Dream Theatre Troupe

Best Overall #12 Ozark Center

