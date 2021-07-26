The Weekend Recap, July 26, 2021: 3 escape jail, violent pickup crash on E. 15th, car rolls ending police pursuit…

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE STUDIO) — Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. we share the Weekend Recap on KODE 12 Good Morning Four States. . Most watched, most shared and most talked about live and breaking stories you might have missed over the weekend.

WEEKEND RECAP FOR JULY 26, 2021
🔺Missing man, Joseph McClelland >> BIT.ly/3zKoZNh
🔺Travel advisory for Lake Ozarks area says Fort Leonard Wood >> BIT.ly/3x9mzGg
🔺3 escapees from McDonald Co. jail; not located >> BIT.ly/3kQPj3M
🔺Duenweg Police cruiser hit in pursuit, suspect vehicle rolls >> BIT.ly/3rzsh31
🔺Pickup rolls separating cab from chassis >> BIT.ly/36XyUmd

