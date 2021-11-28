The Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display at Carthage, Mo.; 37th annual display, more than 1 million lights

2019 DRIVE-THRU FILE VIDEO, EDITED FOR TIME AND EASE OF VIEWING ONLINE.

CARTHAGE, Mo. – As you arrive to the entrance just east of Grand and Fairview in Carthage, you dim your headlights, and tune your radio to 88.1 FM and hear the familiar female announcer say:

2019 IMAGE BEFORE THE MANGER BURNED IN 2021.

“Since 1984 the ‘Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display of Biblical Scenes and Electro Art Sculptures‘ have attempted to help people recall and meditate on the profound meaning of Christmas and Salvation.”

Then the music begins. Most usually a holiday dirge. The female announcer continues after the music.

“The light display is free. It is a half mile long. Lights are on sculptures, trees and various buildings along the route. In all about a million light bulbs are lit. They sparkle and flare! Within the last 10 years more than 100,000 visitors have passed along the Way of Salvation display.”

