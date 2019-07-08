The Struggle for Asset Protection at a Local Store

According to an insider this store is one of a few that practice 'hands on' AP

(Joplin, Mo.) — Joplin Police Department confirm a 24-year-old man from Oronogo was detained by AP, asset protection, at 3151 East 7th.

According to an insider some stores in the Joplin area do not detain, confront or report to police when a theft occurs. This store is one of a few that practice “hands on” AP.

Charged with Larceny in July 4 incident at 3151 East 7th

Joplin Police Department, Cpl Issac Costley tells us, “One suspect was arrested for larceny. He was detained by asset protection after trying to flee from them. No other suspects.”

According to online records the male suspect, Richard Leon Wayne Scofield, remains in the Joplin city jail and also faces outstanding charges in Webb City on other matters.