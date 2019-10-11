The Stanley Cup Visits Joplin

(64801) — Friday morning, sports most decorated trophy, is dropping by for a few hours and a few pics and to greet the public (well the trophy doesn’t talk).
For public display in main lobby of City Hall from 9 AM to 11 AM. Guests should enter thru west door (Joplin Ave. side of building.)
This event will accommodate as many people as possible to view trophy in 2-hour period Guests may have their photo taken next to it, however, the trophy cannot be picked up or moved.
No players of the St. Louis Blues team are scheduled to attend.
The St. Louis Blues organization will showcase the Cup at the Tulsa Oilers season-opening game Friday evening in Tulsa. The Oilers are an ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues.
City of Joplin