This Sheriff serves up free drinks at the H2O Saloon

IOLA, Kan. — The Allen County Kansas Fair is wrapping this weekend and it was year number two that the Sheriff served drinks at their saloon.

Sheriff Bryan Murphy states, “H20 Saloon has been a great hit. Stop in and enjoy free water, free cookies (4 kinds), and a cool water mister.”

He states on social media they decided to move their long-standing Allen County Fair indoor booth to an outside booth.

“While the air conditioning is very nice, I want to free up our traditional space for more entries or another vendor that wants to support the fair.”

The high temperature was 95° in Iola Saturday. Evening events include bull riding and the kids can sign up for mutton busting. Click here for details.

The 128th annual Allen County Kansas Fair wraps up Sunday.