The ROCC is builing a strong team in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Station has been repurposed, 14th and South Main, in Joplin and will be used as the community ROCC Recovery Center. It’s a center that’s run by peers. People who have overcome certain obstacles in life and then use those experiences to help others.

This Saturday, January 11, 10:00 AM – Noon they are opening the doors to show their programming and mission with their Volunteer Open House, in hopes to fill their volunteer positions (scroll below to see list).

Groups are meeting currently in the building for self-help. Groups are operated by peers. Meaning other people who have gone through the same life-experiences, most usually learning the hard way but over coming and living a successful life on the other side of, drugs, alchohol, anger, depression, financial ruin, mental health issues, homelessness, etc.

Jennifer Harris, the newly named manager of The ROCC is a certified peer support specialist, by definition, “a person with significant life-altering experience. This is also referred to as “lived experience“. These specialists support individuals with struggles pertaining to mental health, psychological trauma or substance use. Because of their lived experience, such persons have expertise that professional training cannot replicate.”

“We are so excited for this Saturday morning and to get things off the ground and to share with our volunteers what peers can do in our community. This is a first for Joplin!” Jennifer Harris, ROCC MANAGER

Drug court meetings are helping clients make obligations towards goals. Mental health accomplishments are made through art, photography and yoga classes. It’s something that is being modeled off of Springfield and Northwest Arkansas successful programs. You can currently view Joplin ROCC January schedule online CLICKING HERE to see their facebook page.

THE MISSING LINK FOR JOPLIN

The struggle for long term recovery from alcohol, drug and mental health disorders, the combination of any two or all three can lead to overwhelming feelings of hopelessness when an individual is left with a lack of support and knowledge. The hour spent with a therapist, probation/parole officer, 12 step meeting/support group/sponsor is beneficial and critical to an individual’s recovery. But what about the other 23hrs of h eday? Peer Recovery Support Specialists are individuals with a lived experience in overcoming substance use/mental health disorders with certified training to help those in need connect to community support services, life skill training, and serve as a mentor to an individual who many need help workin gthrough the obstacles and struggles that come with sustaining a path of long-term recovery.

ROCC MISSION

Peers encouraging and empowering peers along a path of change, supporting those who struggle to live life on life’s terms and embracing those who strive for a life in long term recovery.

ROCC PURPOSE

The purpose of the Orgnization shall be to provide Peer Recovery Support Services to those in need by partenring an dleveraging resources to strengthen individuals, preserve families, and build strong communities through Peer empowerment in education, community outreach, social support systems, and other charitable services: To initiate and foster programs that alleviatethe stigma and obstacles of an individual and their families recovering from the effects of Substance Use and Mental Health Disorders. To organize educational and training programs intended to combat the progblems associated with sustaining long ter Recovery. Using a ROSC (Recovery Oriented System of Care) Model to ensure all needs of an individual can be met including but not limited to education, health, judicial, transportation and safety.

ROCC PLEDGE

We pledge as peers to do no more harm to the individual who is hruting. To meet the person where they are. To be compassionate, honest, thoughtful and caring in our words and actions. To encourage, empower, and praise through struggles and success along their journey of recovery. To promote self-care to one another and be mindful always that we are role models of long-term recovery.

“I just really liked the fish tank!” Shannon Becker said to Howie on KODE Good Morning Four States on Thursday morning THE BIG 3 Joplin News First Top Stories of the Week

PROPOSED ROCC VOLUNTEER POSITIONS