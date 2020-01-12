The new Gringos restaurant in Joplin almost had another name

Gringos in Joplin is owned and operated by the same family Webb City Gringos; The Parrish Family

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Parrish Family have owned and operated Gringos Webb City for the past 11 years. Now as of Friday evening they have opened Gringos Joplin. For them it’s a family business.

We talked with them on the Joplin property in November 2018 as they broke ground for the new Gringos restaurant, 317 West 26th, Joplin. They called it an extension of their family. “This is the next generation,” mom, Anissa said as she smiled and turning toward her two young adult children, Kayla and Cam. “This is really our family business.”

Dad, Chris, lays out the plans for us saying, “the entrance will be on the west on Pearl Ave, and the exit will be on the east onto South Wall Ave so it’s not as confusing.”

We asked in November of 2018. What would be something new to look forward to at the Joplin location? A new menu item they are testing! Created by their son, Cam. The Gabacho Nacho. They want to introduce the Gabacho (hint hint) at the new store.

(L-R)Chris, Dad; Kayla, Daughter; Anissa, Mom; Cam, Son; The Parrish Family.

What we didn’t fully reveal at that moment is the restaurant at the Joplin location was going to be called something else, not Gringos, due to a licensing issue outside their control.

However they were moving forward opening the store and naming it GABACHOS. The logo was created. The sign was being made. It was a Donkey as the logo. It was a menu item being tested (which still exists today).

What it almost was named! Now it’s just a menu item.

But after our initial Joplin News First Story and it’s huge popularity? Something seemed to move forward in the negotiations with licensee. And the rest is history. And they were able to purchase the license.

Wow. Chris Parrish still blames Joplin News First and our story.

Aren’t you glad Gringos Joplin didn’t become Gabachos?