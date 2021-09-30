The look of I-49 Bella Vista Bypass from Arkansas side; ARDOT seeking public opinion on $180 million Western Bypass, Bella Vista-Highfill-Springdale

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — You’ve seen the new Missouri to Arkansas I-49 Connector and the question everyone keeps asking … where does it come out in Arkansas? It’s the Bella Vista Bypass and it connects on the north edge of Bentonville and the south edge of Bella Vista.

See our video above of the IDrive ARDOT traffic camera that shows where it comes out at a familiar intersection.

TRAVEL TO NWA NATIONAL AIRPORT

You will already save time traveling to the NWA airport if you go off the Bella Vista Bypass and travel south to Hiwasse to Centerton to Highfill.

However ARDOT is looking for feedback now from the public regarding their $180 million project of a Western Bypass. In a 2020 study they found 84% of their respondents felt there was a need for a north-south bypass.

Reasons behind a bypass could include the population growth. Bentonville has opened a second high school in Centerton,called Bentonville West. The population growth across the region has been nothing short of astounding.

2020 census numbers show the growth over the last 10 years:

Bentonville grew by 65%

Rogers increased 31%

Springdale by 26%

Fayetteville was up 30%

Read and participate in the Virtual Public Meeting which is available now by clicking here.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.