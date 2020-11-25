The Joplin Reverse Christmas Parade is cancelled for 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — (KSNF/KODE) — November 24, 2020, Tuesday, Freeman Health System and the City of Joplin jointly decided it is in the best interest of public safety for the community to cancel this year’s Christmas parade.

👀 LOOK BACK >> JOPLIN ANNOUNCED THE SOCIALLY DISTANCED REVERSE CHRISTMAS PARADE NOVEMBER 9

“We are sad to cancel it, but feel citizens are being responsible in their actions by avoiding gathering due to the pandemic,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “Those who regularly participated found it difficult to do so because their groups are not meeting.”

While coordinators are disappointed, they are looking forward to next year.

“We truly appreciate the staff members of Freeman who have worked on this project this year and in prior years,” said Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley. “Their initiative to bring the parade to the public in such a challenging year demonstrates their commitment to bring a quality event to our citizens. They share our community spirit, and it is our goal to partner again with Freeman Health System to have the parade next year. We are confident that with Freeman as the host, the parade will be a spectacular event that everyone can enjoy as we have in years past.”