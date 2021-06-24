The Huey finds a new place to land in Neosho; Freshly painted and ready for action next to VFW Post 4142, on a road named after hometown war hero Waldo Hatler

NEOSHO, Mo. — A few months ago the Huey helicopter which displayed at Morse Park nearly 30 years was taken down to be repaired and repainted.

City staff were also readying a new home on Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive next to the VFW Post 4142.

The new location of the Huey is visible from bus.49 and Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive.

The city couldn’t give the Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter away. It needed to remain on city property, so it was arranged that Neosho leased a 10 x 10 piece of land right where the Huey sits — as if it’s ready for action!

John Cruse, Commander, VFW Post 4142, tells FSHP, “All my members are extremely excited.” He tells us they plan to have a ceremony marking the placement of the Vietnam era machine. We will update FSHP on our Joplin News First tab when that is planned.

This weekend the city will be buzzing with excitement during the Celebrate Neosho weekend. So when you are in town drive by and see it, just west of Gringos at 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive in Neosho.

NOTE: Waldo Hatler is a World War I hero, distinguished with the Purple Heart. He lived in Neosho, working at his father’s bank before leaving for the Great War. (…+) Read more…

The helicopter has moved to its new home in front of the VFW Post 4142. It took a village for everything to run… Posted by City of Neosho on Thursday, June 24, 2021

