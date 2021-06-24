The Huey finds a new place to land in Neosho; Freshly painted and ready for action next to VFW Post 4142, on a road named after hometown war hero Waldo Hatler

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO, Mo. — A few months ago the Huey helicopter which displayed at Morse Park nearly 30 years was taken down to be repaired and repainted. 

City staff were also readying a new home on Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive next to the VFW Post 4142. 

The new location of the Huey is visible from bus.49 and Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive.

The city couldn’t give the Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter away. It needed to remain on city property, so it was arranged that Neosho leased a 10 x 10 piece of land right where the Huey sits — as if it’s ready for action! 

John Cruse, Commander, VFW Post 4142, tells FSHP, “All my members are extremely excited.” He tells us they plan to have a ceremony marking the placement of the Vietnam era machine. We will update FSHP on our Joplin News First tab when that is planned. 

This weekend the city will be buzzing with excitement during the Celebrate Neosho weekend. So when you are in town drive by and see it, just west of Gringos at 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive in Neosho. 

NOTE: Waldo Hatler is a World War I hero, distinguished with the Purple Heart. He lived in Neosho, working at his father’s bank before leaving for the Great War. (…+) Read more…

The helicopter has moved to its new home in front of the VFW Post 4142. It took a village for everything to run…

Posted by City of Neosho on Thursday, June 24, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

CABBLE/DATA LINE FALLS ACROSS TRACTOR-TRAILER(S) — Just before 2:00 p.m. a cable/data line fell down across the North Rangeline at Newman Road. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and MoDOT Emergency Response responded. It was quickly determined to not be an electric line. Unknown utilities/companies worked together to bring the line up out of the road. Traffic was delayed a short time, about 20 minutes. “Officer Spencer fulfilled the job description category "other duties as required" when he was dispatched to the RP's front porch. When asked about the snake, Officer Spencer said he thought he would find a garden snake, not a python. The lengthy 8 ft. critter was adopted by a responsible individual who lives outside of this community.” — Pittsburg Kansas Police Department McDONALD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT GIFTED CASH DONATION TO BUY A NEW BOAT — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Tyson of Noel, Missouri, gifted the McDonald County Emergency Management a check of $12,400 to purchase an inflatable boat (seen here). The inflatable boat is 14 1/2 feet with a 40 hp prop motor. McDONALD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT GIFTED CASH DONATION TO BUY A NEW BOAT — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Tyson of Noel, Missouri, gifted the McDonald County Emergency Management a check of $12,400 to purchase an inflatable boat. The inflatable boat is 14 1/2 feet with a 40 hp prop motor. McDONALD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT GIFTED CASH DONATION TO BUY A NEW BOAT — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Tyson of Noel, Missouri, gifted the McDonald County Emergency Management a check of $12,400 to purchase an inflatable boat (seen here). The inflatable boat is 14 1/2 feet with a 40 hp prop motor. A REEL FISH STORY! — Time for the lake? ‘Know before you go!’ — GRAND RIVER DAM AUTHORITY CONTINUE MONITORING BGA BLOOM IN HORSE CREEK AREA — Delaware County — click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the story from GRDA on our news tab. THE BIG 3 LIVE! STORIES OF THE WEEK — #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker #ksn16 #localnewstoday @dejaonair @howieontheair @shannbecker @mmwrecker_recoverymeister #ulmercarthage FIREWORKS CELEBRATIONS ACROSS THE REGION — THEY START FRIDAY EVENING💥 👀 view the master list with links on our Joplin News First news tab. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First