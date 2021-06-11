The Blessing USA Tour feat. Kari Jobe stops in Joplin; Saturday evening another concert event with We the Kingdom

JOPLIN, Mo. — Calvary Baptist Church in Joplin has hosted many Christian concert events over the years and they continue after taking more than a year off due to the pandemic.

National Sparrow/Capital Records recording artist Kari Jobe performed at Calvary Baptist on her The Blessing USA Tour Thursday evening, 600 East 50th, Joplin.

“The air conditioning couldn’t keep up so we went and bought more fans during the concert!” one church volunteer told Joplin News First.

It might have been a little warm but the people attending were thrilled to be there regardless the temperature. Responding to Jobe’s lyrics in unison as she placed them on the screen behind her for the audience to sing along.

Since you missed Kari Jobe you have a chance to see another National recording artist on Saturday evening at Calvary. Capital Christian artist, We the Kingdom. Tickets are still available through BANDSINTOWN.

Listen to a clip of their song “Holy Water” which has charted in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot Christian chart. Click here to listen to other music from We the Kingdom on SPOTIFY.

The band consists of multiple generations of relatives: Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash, and Scott Cash. The band’s name comes after the idea that God is here among us.

The band released their debut EP Live at the Wheelhouse in October 2019.[2] It includes their single “Holy Water” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart on February 22, 2020 (source).

