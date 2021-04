The Big3 Stories of the Week

NOTE: Thursday April 22 in our live! videos the Joplin Fire Department recruits are in their final night of training. These are eight new Joplin Firefighters who have been working since January 11. They graduate tomorrow at 10:00 AM. The MSSU partnership and fire academy will not begin until later in 2021 Fire classes are electives and can be chosen as PE credits, so any student can be a part of the classes. Some may choose to major in the program.

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Tonight these firefighters are ready, educated in the classroom and skilled in the field. "They will go through drills tonight with as little instructor intervention as possible," EMS Training Chief Dustin Lunow tells us while observing the eight new Joplin Firefighters perform a simulated extrication from a motor vehicle crash at the Joplin Public Safety Training Center.