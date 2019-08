The bonus story of the week we 'DISH' about Marian Days in Carthage

Looking at a menu at Marian Days!

(KSN TV STUDIOS) — The most-popular stories this week on Joplin News First: Semi Burns on MO-43, Joplin Fire Special Operations Team Rescue at Grand Falls in Swiftwater, Harps crash and explosion, Marian Days 2019, and much more!

#MarianDays19 is our BONUS story of the week. If you have never been take a private tour with Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan. You’ll learn things you have never known! Thank you sir!

Marian Days 2019 in Carthage CLICK to take the private tour with Chief Greg Dagnan

MORE {big3} STORIES