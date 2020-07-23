The Big 3 web stories of the week; KSN-16 and KODE-12 on Thursday morning

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Every Thursday morning we’re inside the KSN-16 and KODE-12 studios with the biggest stories from the internet during the past week.

1 No Mask Mandate; Group doesn’t mind masks, but being told to wear them is the point of contention

2 Man wanted for shooting on Saturday, East 9th, had bonded out of jail Thursday on $2,500 cash bond

3 Both drivers killed in head-on crash between Carthage and Carterville

Bonus story! Wednesday night Joplin Police SWAT secure a residence for ODET warrant

