UPDATE: Traffic resumed normal flow and the crash completly clear at 10:35 AM. Unofficial information, less than 15% died. They were feeder cows traveling through Joplin. Each weighed 400-500 lbs.

Joplin firefighters worked to assist Joplin Stockyards staff in off-loading the nearly 100 live cows onto trailers and they were transported to the Joplin stockyards at mile marker 22. We believe this truck traveling through came from the West Plains area.