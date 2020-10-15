The Big 3 Stories of the week, it’s Howie’s Birthday too

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

KODE-TV STUDIO — Every Thursday morning we go into the studio and share the biggest stories of the week on the morning show with Howie and Bubba with the BIG 3 stories online.

CLICK THE BIT LINK ON EACH CAPTION THAT TAKES YOU TO EACH STORY FOR THE TOP 3 OF THE WEEK. AND THEN THE BONUS IS OUR DRIVE-BY HALLOWEEN LIGHT DISPLAYS

This week it was Howie’s birthday and Shannon brought the gifts!

THIS IS #JLNBEHINDTHESCENESINTHESTUDIO

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First