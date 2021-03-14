The Big 3 Stories of the Week… and links to all the others too

KSNF-16 / KODE-12 — Thursday morning you can see the Joplin News First most-watched, most-shared and most-talked about stories of the week: THE BIG 3.
#1 Story of the week, Dump Truck Rolled on East Zora, no injuries.
#2 Story of week, 200+ Acres burn north of Galena, Fire Depts from 3 states assist.
BREAKING: GRASS FIRE SPREADS QUICKLY; EMPIRE CITY NORTH OF GALENA >>> CLICK BIT.ly/38ooPQl
#3 Story of the week, Vigil for brothers killed by their father in murder-suicide. Small community vigil held roadside by those touched, who didn’t even know the family.
VIGIL FOR TWO BROTHERS, ATTENDED BY NO ONE WHO KNEW THEM, “BUT OUR HEARTS GO OUT BECAUSE OF THE LOSS.” >>> CLICK https://bit.ly/3v20sSc
