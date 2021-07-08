The Big 3 Joplin News First stories of the week ending on July 7; Machete armed robbery, Pitt PD python, Pierce City pothole and DWI fatality crash kills an innocent man

Joplin, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Thursday morning we share the biggest stories of the week. Most watched, most shared and most talked about live and breaking stories. This week is no different!

BIG THREE STORIES OF THE WEEK, ENDING JULY 7

3️⃣ ARMED ROBBERY W/MACHETE >> BIT.ly/3k1MJrB

2️⃣ PITTSBURG PD FIND PYTON >> BIT.ly/3i5tIlt

1️⃣ POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH >> BIT.ly/3wkuksj

🆗 BONUS: ROAD REOPENS! PIERCE CITY POTHOLE >> BIT.ly/2TOtzdV