The alpacas of the Magajupa Mine Farm are open for visitors Saturday

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The alpacas of The Magajupa Mine Farm want to say hello! Saturday only from 10 – 4 they are allowing visitors! No appointment necessary. No charge. Donations are appreciated to keep the alpacas happy and fed! Bring your cameras!

WHAT IS AN ALPACA?

“Adorable, docile and soft, alpacas are prized as pets and cattle around the world. Alpacas are domesticated versions of vicuñas, South American ruminants that live high in the Andes. Alpacas are related to llamas, which are domesticated versions of another wild Andean ruminant, the guanaco. While llamas are used as pack animals, alpacas are raised mainly for their soft wool.” LIVE SCIENCE

It’s free to visit. Take photos with the alpacas, feel their soft wool and what products are made from alpacas.



