Ten Years in DOC for Joplin Man, Pleaded Guilty to Stealing Vehicle at Knifepoint

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A 20 year old Joplin man pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to Armed Robbery and receives ten years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Skylar G. Wyrick was sentenced on Tuesday as part of a plea agreement. Dismissed charges in the agreement were: one count of Robbery 2nd, and an additional count of Armed Criminal Action.

“Today’s plea is reminder that our office and local law enforcement are both committed to keeping crime victims safe, making those crime victims whole, and holding individuals responsible for the crimes they commit,” Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch stated in a media release.

Court documents state that Wyrick and the victim were in Newton County at a gas station on May 3, 2020.

“Wyrick entered the driver’s side of the victim’s 2003 Chevy Silverado, in which the two had arrived at the location. The victim got in the passenger side of the truck and demanded Wyrick to stop the truck, the victim alleged the defendant then pulled a knife out and began kicking the victim until he got out of the truck. Officers found Wyrick in possession of the stolen truck in north Joplin on the same day.” MEDIA RELEASE

