Teen seriously injured in crash, racing another vehicle, states Missouri State Highway Patrol

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just west of the Joplin city limits Friday at 1:00 PM, Emergency 911 began receiving alerts regarding a crash at W. 7th and Blackcat in the westbound lanes.

Carl Junction Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS Ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Keith Stephenson II, 18, of Joplin, was traveling westbound on US-66/MO-66 driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed priority one, METS Ambulance, from the scene.

Also involved, a Theodosia, Missouri, woman, Janice Miller, 71, was traveling southbound on Blackcat, driving a 2017 Dodge Ram, pulling a small trailer.

“Crash occurred as [Stephenson] was racing another vehicle. [Miller] entered the roadway and was struck by [passenger car].” MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL NARRATIVE FROM REPORT

Cottrill’s Towing removed the vehicles from the crash scene.

We will update the story here with more information as it is released from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The initial online release is available now, click here.

BELOW: LOCATION OF CRASH WEST 7TH AND SOUTH BLACKCAT ROAD, WESTBOUND LANES. GOOGLE STREET VIEW. USE FINGERS TO PAN AND ZOOM.