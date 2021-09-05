Teen killed in jet ski crash on Table Rock Lake

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A 14-year-old girl from St. Louis has been killed in a jet ski crash on Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday at Little Indian Point 5 mark.

Troopers say a 15-year-old boy was driving a jet ski which crashed into the 14-year-old’s jet ski ejecting her. She was taken to a hospital in Springfield where she was pronounced dead.

Next of kin notified. Names of juveniles under 17 are withheld in online reports per Missouri State Highway Patrol policy.

SCREENSHOT OF MSHP ONLINE REPORT. THEY ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE APPROXIMATELY 12 MONTHS.

