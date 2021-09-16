Teen flips vehicle into runoff creek in Chitwood Neighborhood of Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 12:15 p.m. Thursday Joplin Dispatch received reports of a crash in the 2400 block of West Perkins. A single vehicle upside down in a creek.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded emergency.

Passerby citizens assisted the 17-year-old male driver. He was out of the vehicle as EMS arrived.

The vehicle, a late model Mercury Sable, was traveling west on Perkins, left the right side of the road and overturned into a runoff Creek. The driver was wearing his seat belt.

Transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rosenberg Towing removed the vehicle from the runoff creek which is in the south side of Snowball in the Chitwood Neighborhood as designated by the One Joplin Neighborhood Map.

There are more than 90 designated by One Joplin. “Knowing the name and boundaries of the place where you live is the first step in building a community where neighbors thrive together. There is something about knowing a place’s name that builds a sense of connection and pride for that place. Each neighborhood in Joplin has a unique heritage, story, and name.” – ONE JOPLIN



Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.